Kristina Sue Kail
age 51 of New Philadelphia, died early Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital following an unexpected illness. Born in Denver, Colorado on April 30, 1969, Kristina was a daughter of Claudette (Drury) Kail of New Philadelphia and the late Vernon Kail, Jr. She was a 1987 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and furthered her education at Kent State University where she earned an Associate of Business Degree. After working for many years as an LPN, Kristina pursued her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Malone University and graduated in 2012. Through her lifetime as both an LPN and RN, Kristina worked for many area nursing homes. She was an avid lover of all animals, especially horses. She also loved the beach, listening to 80's music and shopping for shoes and purses. For many years, her faith was nurtured at New Hope Ministries.
In addition to her mother, Kristina is survived by her daughter, Corissa Kail of Lewis Center, Ohio; her sister, Jennifer Follweiler of New Philadelphia; two nieces, Bethany and Lauren Follweiler; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In keeping with Kristina's wishes no public visitation or services will be held. Cremation care will be conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. A private graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Kristina's name may be directed to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Kristina by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com