Kyle D. Reed
65, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 following a brief battle with Spindle Cell Sarcoma. Born on November 27, 1954 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Ernie and June Marie Marty Reed. Kyle was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mark and Monty Reed; infant sister, Gloria Reed and mother in law, Jane Reynolds. He was a 1973 graduate of Claymont High School where he excelled at cross country and track, having made it to the state track meet in the mile run. Following graduation, he was employed at The Timken Company in Canton for 30 years. Kyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to local casinos with Kim. He also enjoyed chocolate milkshakes, fast cars and listening to rock-n-roll, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Kyle was a member of the Uhrichsville and Dennison Eagles.
He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Kimberly Reynolds Reed whom he married on June 30, 1990; children: Jason (Samantha) Reed of Dover, Ryan (Melissa) Reed and Cheyenne Reed both of New Philadelphia; sister, Barbara (Tom) Slator of Dover; father in law, Delbert Reynolds; brothers in law, Delbert (Cheryl) Reynolds II, Robert (Twila) Reynolds all of New Philadelphia; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There are no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Kyle may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020