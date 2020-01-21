|
|
Kyle Jay "K.J." Williams
42, of Dennison, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Union Hospital in Dover, following surgical complications. Born May 13, 1977 in Canton, he was a son of Kyle A. Williams of New Philadelphia and Brenda K. (Renicker) Burdette of Dennison. A 1995 graduate of Tuscarawas Central Catholic, K.J. was a lifelong area resident and member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. After high school, he attended Ohio University and was employed by Sutton Pump and Supply for a number of years.
K.J. will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his parents, Kyle (Dawn) Williams and Brenda (Scott) Burdette; children, Alex, Caden and Parker WiIliams; former spouse, Becca Barbeau; siblings, Tommy and Jerad (Stefanie) Williams, Lexie (Adam) Tulak, and Mitch (Brittney) McCue; grandmother, Carolyn Williams; grandfather, William Hall; and a large extended family, including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In keeping with K.J.'s wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A private, family service is planned. He will be interred in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020