Kyle Jay "K.J." Williams

Kyle Jay "K.J." Williams Obituary
Kyle Jay "K.J." Williams

42, of Dennison, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Union Hospital in Dover, following surgical complications. Born May 13, 1977 in Canton, he was a son of Kyle A. Williams of New Philadelphia and Brenda K. (Renicker) Burdette of Dennison. A 1995 graduate of Tuscarawas Central Catholic, K.J. was a lifelong area resident and member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. After high school, he attended Ohio University and was employed by Sutton Pump and Supply for a number of years.

K.J. will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his parents, Kyle (Dawn) Williams and Brenda (Scott) Burdette; children, Alex, Caden and Parker WiIliams; former spouse, Becca Barbeau; siblings, Tommy and Jerad (Stefanie) Williams, Lexie (Adam) Tulak, and Mitch (Brittney) McCue; grandmother, Carolyn Williams; grandfather, William Hall; and a large extended family, including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In keeping with K.J.'s wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A private, family service is planned. He will be interred in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020
