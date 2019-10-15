The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grace Church
Berlin, OH
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Church
Berlin, OH
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Church
Berlin, OH
Resources
Kyle Shawn Hostetler


1982 - 2019
Kyle Shawn Hostetler Obituary
Kyle Shawn Hostetler

36, of Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek for the last nine years, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Joel Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg from complications with pneumonia. He was born in Sarasota, Fla., on Oct. 19, 1982 to Mark F. and Cindy F. (Yoder) Hostetler of Walnut Creek. He was a 2001 graduate of Hiland High School, where he played on the basketball and baseball teams. He was named Honorable Mention to All Ohio Basketball his senior year. He then went on to attend Hiram College. He was attending Grace Church in Berlin.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Colten (Ashley) Hostetler of Massillon; his grandmothers, Leona Yoder of Sarasota, Fla., and Clara Hostetler of Sugarcreek. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pastor Freeman and Mary Hostetler and J. Laverne Yoder.

Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Grace Church in Berlin with Pastor Larry Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. all at Grace Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019
