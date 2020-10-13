L. Anne Biclawski
87, of Uhrichsville, died Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Margie Singerman; brother-in-law, Brownie "Jr." Vosick; nieces and nephews, Gretchen Maurer, Michael Maurer; Becky (Bob) Carpenter, Sherry (Mark) Donohoe, and Scott (Trudy) Singerman; and several step-children. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Biclawski; parents, Thomas and Margaret (Schmidt) Singerman; and siblings, James Singerman and Emma Evelyn Maurer.
A private, family service is planned with interment in New Philadelphia's Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.