L. ANNE BICLAWLSKI
L. Anne Biclawski

87, of Uhrichsville, died Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Margie Singerman; brother-in-law, Brownie "Jr." Vosick; nieces and nephews, Gretchen Maurer, Michael Maurer; Becky (Bob) Carpenter, Sherry (Mark) Donohoe, and Scott (Trudy) Singerman; and several step-children. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Biclawski; parents, Thomas and Margaret (Schmidt) Singerman; and siblings, James Singerman and Emma Evelyn Maurer.

A private, family service is planned with interment in New Philadelphia's Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 13, 2020.
