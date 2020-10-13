L. Anne Biclawski87, of Uhrichsville, died Saturday, October 10, 2020.Survivors include her sister-in-law, Margie Singerman; brother-in-law, Brownie "Jr." Vosick; nieces and nephews, Gretchen Maurer, Michael Maurer; Becky (Bob) Carpenter, Sherry (Mark) Donohoe, and Scott (Trudy) Singerman; and several step-children. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Biclawski; parents, Thomas and Margaret (Schmidt) Singerman; and siblings, James Singerman and Emma Evelyn Maurer.A private, family service is planned with interment in New Philadelphia's Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.