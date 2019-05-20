|
|
L. Carrol Johnson
93, of Dennison, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born Dec. 22, 1925 in the Maple Grove neighborhood of Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Lorena (Friel) Shinaberry. On July 23, 1950, Carrol married Albert J. Johnson, Jr. with whom she enjoyed over 51 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 30, 2002. As a pastor's wife for much of her life, she set a beautiful example as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, working alongside her husband in ministry. Carrol loved gardening, canning and quilting, and she enjoyed going to the hospital auxiliary card parties with her dear friends, Lorena Nattress and Iris Kerschbaumer. She attended Roxford United Methodist Church for many years.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes children, Mark (Loretta) Johnson and Holle (Randy) Reichman; grandchildren, Aaron (Erin) Johnson, Jeremiah (Katy) Johnson, Joshua (Tonya) Johnson, Tarah (Michael) Huff, Levigh Johnson, Nichole (Allen) Bache, Natasha (Jake) Akers, and Tyler (Arielle) Reichman; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Sakari, Landen, Trace, Karson, Karmen, Brody, Bryler, Brixten, Jacob, Kaden, Kullin, Mia, Kipton, Kinley and Sawyer with another expected. She was preceded in death by two sons, Albert J. Johnson, III and Stephen J. Johnson. One of 11 siblings, Carrol is also survived by her sisters, Margarette Jackson, Edith (Walter) Leggett, Ardith Taylor, Joyce (Ray) Prall and Phyllis (Ronald) Bower, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Shinaberry, and sisters, Faye Clouse, Madeline Horstman, Janet Hindman and Ora Jean Peterson.
Services, officiated by Pastor Ron Heasley, will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Roxford United Methodist Church and Community Hospice. Carrol's family extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff of Trinity Hospital Twin City and Community Hospice, especially Melinda and Jill, for their exceptional care during her final illness.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 20, 2019