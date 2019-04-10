Home

L. DARLENE BRIDGEMAN

L. DARLENE BRIDGEMAN Obituary
L. Darlene Bridgeman

69, of Uhrichsville, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in Dennison on April 8, 1949, she was the daughter of the late John Jones and Evelyn (Armstrong) Sanner. On January 26, 1983 she married Walter "Ed" Bridgeman.

Her family also includes her step-father, Billy Sanner of Uhrichsville; children, Jeff, Melissa, Darlene, Marlene, and Walter; her sister, Rose Best; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No services or visitation are scheduled. Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory is handling her care. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019
