Pastor L. Max Canfield
age 68, of Stone Creek, died unexpectedly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born on Sept. 25, 1951, in Union Hospital, Max was a son of the late Lloyd and Ruth Walker Canfield. He was a 1970 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country as an MP at the former Ft. Monroe in Virginia. Upon his discharge, he worked as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for many years before answering the call to ministry. Since 2001, Max has served as the Pastor for First Church of the Brethren and became an ordained minister in 2009. He had a deep faith in the Lord and loved serving alongside the members of his congregation and his fellow ministers in the Dover-Phila Ministerial Association. When not doing ministry work, Max loved being with his family. He enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren, especially his great-grandson whom he affectionately called "Buddy". He also enjoyed mowing and "fishing" from his back porch.
Max is survived by his wife, Gayle "Sis" Canfield whom he married on Nov. 11, 1977; their daughters, Mandi (Wayne) Berkshire of New Philadelphia and Trisha Canfield of Uhrichsville; two grandchildren, Dade Berkshire and Paighton King; a great-grandson, Aarbor Juhasz; his siblings, Dave (Linda) Canfield, Randy (Shelley) Canfield and Beverly (Clair) Edwards all of New Philadelphia; two brothers-in-law, Bud (Cindi) Dennis of New Philadelphia and George (Leigh) Dennis of Dover as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Chuck, and Donald Canfield and two grandchildren, Billy and Jozee Anslow.
The family will greet guests on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Mr. David Hobbs will lead a service celebrating Max's life in the funeral home's chapel at 6 p.m. Military honors will be rendered immediately following. Guests are invited to join the family in the Social Hall of the First Church of the Brethren for a meal and fellowship following services. Inurment will take place at a later date in the Stone Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Max's name may be directed to the First Church of the Brethren, 700 Fair Avenue NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Max by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019