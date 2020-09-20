1/1
L. PARKER ALLEN
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L. Parker Allen

Age 80, of Mineral City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He was born Dec. 3, 1939 in Rosedale, WV, a son of the late Eythel and Vera (Dobbins) Allen, and came to the Dover/Mineral City area in 1954. He was an extremely active member of the Dover Baptist Temple, where he was Deacon Emeritus and a Trustee. Parker was a 1959 graduate of Tusky Valley High School, and retired in 2004 from The Timken Co. after 25 years' service where he was a bearing grinder. Prior to that he worked at Warner-Swazey. He and his wife operated the Dairy Bar in Mineral City from 1981-92. Parker also owned Allen Trucking and Excavating for a number of years in the 1980's and 90's, and prior to that he drove a truck locally. He was a member of the MAPS Museum, the EAA and attended their air show in Oshkosh, WI, and the NRA. Parker had a love of cars and racing all his life. He drove his white 1960 Corvette at drag races all over Ohio including Magnolia Drag Strip, Dragway 42, and Quaker City Drag Strip. His wife violet and his sister Nita were his pit crew and knew how to change tires.

Parker is survived by his wife, Violet, with whom he would have celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 23, 2020; three children: Dawn (Scott) Allen, Heather (Bill) Rosenberger, and Darren (Emilene) Allen; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Tayler Allen and her daughter, Kamarie, Alexander Allen, Hailey (Bram) Glass, and Madison Rosenberger and her son, Levi; his sister, Nita Hilbert; a special uncle, Roger (Nancy) Minney; aunts, Imojean Miller, Lura Davies, and Marie White; one niece, Sherie Clark; and his faithful buddy, Jackson.

Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Dover Baptist Temple with Pastor Chris Rhodes officiating. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. AT THE CHURCH. Social distancing and facial covering will be observed. Interment will be in Harmony Cemetery in Rose Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Parker's memory may be made to Dover Baptist Temple, 2896 State Rte. 800 NE, Dover, OH 44622. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Service
11:00 AM
Dover Baptist Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved