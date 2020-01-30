|
Lacella Genetta Gross
82, of Dover died suddenly in her home on Monday, January 27, 2020. A daughter of the late Arnell and Bessie (Patrick) Dunn, Lacella was born August 17, 1937 in Stella, Kentucky in Magoffin County. On August 18, 1954, Lacella married the love of her life, Howard Earl Gross, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, and they raised two children, Annette and Larry. The couple shared 61 years of marriage prior to Howard's passing on June 1, 2016. Lacella was a woman of great faith, which she nurtured as a longtime member of Lake Drive Fellowship in New Cumberland. God was first and foremost in her life and she prayed for God's blessings on her family every single day. She cherished her family and her greatest gift was the love and memories she bestowed upon them. In return, her family viewed her as their confidant, the rock that they could lean on and had the utmost confidence that their deepest secrets were safe with her. Lacella enjoyed being in the company of her family and especially enjoyed finding treasures while antiquing with her daughter and sisters. She also took pride in cooking for her family, with the ingredients usually coming from the bounty of goods canned from her garden, as well as baking cookies for them. In addition to gardening, Lacella also enjoyed flowers, was an avid collector of Scio Pottery dishes and porcelain dolls. Lacella had a special place in her heart for cats and found great joy in caring for the forgotten and unloved cats in the neighborhood.
Lacella is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Bruce Levengood; her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Tammy Gross; her grandchildren, Nathan (Julie) Levengood, Tyler (Kaylan) Levengood, Amber (Clint) Levengood, and Tara (Jordan) Swihart; great-grandchildren, Brandt Levengood, Emilia Levengood, Bennett Levengood, Lexi Swihart, and Lincoln Swihart; sisters, Mary Ann (Arthur) Wiltshire, and Frankie (Greg) Robinson; a brother, Michael (Tina) Dunn; and sisters-in-law, Helen Watson and Lenora Gross. She will be sadly missed by her family and her poodle, Blackie. In addition to her parents and husband, Lacella was preceded in death by her grandson Larry Todd "T.J." Gross, Jr., and two brothers, Paul and Arna Dunn.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM. A service celebrating Lacella's life will be co-officiated by her son, Pastor Larry Gross and son-in-law, Elder Bruce Levengood, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at New Cumberland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lacella's memory to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Lacella by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020