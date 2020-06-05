LaDeana Kae Pace68, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away May 30, 2020. She was born January 22, 1952 in Wauseon, Ohio, to Doris Ione (Hartman) Nissen and Dean Aaron Weber. She graduated from Wauseon High School class of 1970. She married Frank Pace Jr. April 24, 1993 and he survives in Bowling Green. LaDeana worked for 28 years as the office manager at Bowling Green Pediatric Dental Group. She loved people and made genuine connections with all those she encountered throughout her life. She was selfless, always giving and helping others and her infectious smile will be fondly remembered by many. Her life revolved around her family and her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with them. When her children were growing up, she loved having her children's friends over. She was involved in elementary school PTO and volunteered in the library. She found great joy watching Jessica and Nick play hockey. She adored her grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with them in her pool, attending their music recitals, dance recitals and baseball games. She loved gardening and cooking for her family. Her family and friends always looked forward to enjoying her brownies and "party mix". Following retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her husband at their retirement home in Strasburg, Ohio where she would shop in Amish Country and spend time at the New Philadelphia Elks Lodge.Along with her husband of 27 years, Frank, LaDeana is survived by her children: John Benjamin (Bethany) Zimmerman of Waterville, Ohio, Jessica Lynne Zimmerman of Westchester County, New York, Jaime Elizabeth (Pace) Ken Myers of Rossford, Ohio and F. Nicholas Pace of Bowling Green, Ohio; her mother, Doris Nissen of Orange Park, Florida; and grandchildren: Benjamin Zimmerman, Cailynn Zimmerman, Melanie Zimmerman, Madeline Zimmerman, Nathan Zimmerman, Erikson Zimmerman, Emmalie Zimmerman, Andrew Zimmerman, Ethan Zimmerman and Bryce Myers. She is also survived by her siblings: Clif J. Weber (Susan) of Manitou Beach, Michigan, Daniel Brian Weber (Lori) of Wauseon, Ohio, Steven A. Weber of Wauseon, Ohio, Adriane (Brian) Baldwin of Wauseon, Ohio and Aaron Wayne Weber (Vanessa) of Valparaiso, Indiana; brother-in-law, Charles Vincent Pace of Strasburg, Ohio; five nieces and nine nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Weber; step-mother, Kay Weber; and step-father, Larry Nissen.A Celebration of LaDeana's life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Bowling Green Blueliners, or BG Youth Baseball at Carter Park, P.O. Box 208 Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Pace family, please visit:Dunn Funeral Home, 419-352-2132