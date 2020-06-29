Lanny Paul Warner, Sr.74, of Newcomerstown passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 27, 2020. Born Novemeber 20, 1945 in Dennison he was a son of the late Emerson Roosevelt and Lillian Pearl (Stubbins) Warner.Surviving family includes his children, Michelle (Terry) Stine, Lanny (Brandy) Warner, Jr., Scott (Christina) Warner, and Michael (companion Kristi) Warner; his companion, Brenda Schaffner; grandchildren, Zackery Triplett, Travis Triplett, Lanny Warner, III, Lynette Warner, Mason Warner, Brandy (Patrick) Moore, Shy (companion Bruce) Rosier, Austin Warner, Logan Warner, and Tyler (Keristin) Warner; many great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Private family services will be held with interment at Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home website.