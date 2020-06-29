Lanny Paul Warner, Sr.
74, of Newcomerstown passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 27, 2020. Born Novemeber 20, 1945 in Dennison he was a son of the late Emerson Roosevelt and Lillian Pearl (Stubbins) Warner.
Surviving family includes his children, Michelle (Terry) Stine, Lanny (Brandy) Warner, Jr., Scott (Christina) Warner, and Michael (companion Kristi) Warner; his companion, Brenda Schaffner; grandchildren, Zackery Triplett, Travis Triplett, Lanny Warner, III, Lynette Warner, Mason Warner, Brandy (Patrick) Moore, Shy (companion Bruce) Rosier, Austin Warner, Logan Warner, and Tyler (Keristin) Warner; many great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held with interment at Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home website.
74, of Newcomerstown passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 27, 2020. Born Novemeber 20, 1945 in Dennison he was a son of the late Emerson Roosevelt and Lillian Pearl (Stubbins) Warner.
Surviving family includes his children, Michelle (Terry) Stine, Lanny (Brandy) Warner, Jr., Scott (Christina) Warner, and Michael (companion Kristi) Warner; his companion, Brenda Schaffner; grandchildren, Zackery Triplett, Travis Triplett, Lanny Warner, III, Lynette Warner, Mason Warner, Brandy (Patrick) Moore, Shy (companion Bruce) Rosier, Austin Warner, Logan Warner, and Tyler (Keristin) Warner; many great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held with interment at Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 29, 2020.