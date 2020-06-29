Lanny Paul Warner Sr.
1945 - 2020
Lanny Paul Warner, Sr.

74, of Newcomerstown passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 27, 2020. Born Novemeber 20, 1945 in Dennison he was a son of the late Emerson Roosevelt and Lillian Pearl (Stubbins) Warner.

Surviving family includes his children, Michelle (Terry) Stine, Lanny (Brandy) Warner, Jr., Scott (Christina) Warner, and Michael (companion Kristi) Warner; his companion, Brenda Schaffner; grandchildren, Zackery Triplett, Travis Triplett, Lanny Warner, III, Lynette Warner, Mason Warner, Brandy (Patrick) Moore, Shy (companion Bruce) Rosier, Austin Warner, Logan Warner, and Tyler (Keristin) Warner; many great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held with interment at Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
