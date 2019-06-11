|
|
Larry A. Holmes
64, of Tuscarawas, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Community Hospice, Truman House at New Philadelphia, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Arnold and Alice James Holmes and was a 1973 graduate of Indian Valley North High School and also a graduate of Stark Tech in Canton. He had retired from Superior Beverage, where he had worked as a Salesman. Known as "Uncle Larry" to many, he was an active member of the Indian Valley Booster Club for over forty-five years and was currently serving as President of the Indian Valley Board of Education. Larry was a member of the Uhrichsville Christian Fellowship in Uhrichsville and the Tuscarawas V.F.W.
Surviving are his wife, Sandy L. Kirkpatrick Holmes, whom he married April 30, 1978; a daughter, Megan (Dirk) Kreinbihl of Gnadenhutten, two sons, Gregory and Todd Holmes both of Tuscarawas; two sisters, Becky Kostelnik of Columbus and Mallory (Kenny) Hutchison of New Philadelphia; a brother, Garry (Holly) Holmes of New Philadelphia; seven grandchildren, Bryxton and Brielle Kreinbihl, Carter and Casey Holmes, Carsen Graham and Macy and Caden Stevens; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jay and Sue Albright of Gnadenhutten; two brothers-in-law, Scot (Bobbie) Kirkpatrick and Brad Kirkpatrick; three sisters-in-law, Kelly (Ed) Rabes, Sally (Randy) Wineman and Carla Albright and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, a brother, Robert Holmes Sr. and a nephew, Brian Hutchison are also deceased.
A funeral service celebrating Larry's life will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Uhrichsville Christian Fellowship at Uhrichsville with Pastor Jimmy Stull officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery at Tuscarawas with a reception will be held in the Tuscarawas VFW immediately following. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Uhrichsville Christian Fellowship Church at Uhrichsville. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Indian Valley Athletic Boosters, 253 South Walnut St. Gnadenhutten, OH, 44629. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Larry by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 11, 2019