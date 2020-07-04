Larry Bunsold

Larry Bunsoldage 80, of Marysville, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hospice at Riverside Kobacker House. A police officer, Larry worked 29 years in law enforcement for the City of Marysville where he served as Marysville's police chief for five years before retirement. A 1958 graduate of Chuckery Darby High School, he was a lifetime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was baptized on March 31, 1940 and confirmed his faith on April 11, 1954. He served with the Ohio National Guard and was a member and past commander of American Legion Union Post 79. Born and raised on his family's farm, he genuinely enjoyed farm life and cherished spending time with his grandchildren at his homestead. He was a Fairbanks High School sports enthusiast and attended countless events through the years. He and his wife, Peggy, participated in "card club" for over 50 years with dear friends. Larry will be lovingly remembered for his patriotism, orneriness, sense of humor and funny shenanigans. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and everyone's favorite uncle. He was born March 13, 1940 in Union County, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Martha Bunsold.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Peggy Cook Bunsold, whom he married June 13, 1965 at St. John's Church; two daughters, Lori (Jay) Rausch of Marysville and Valerie (Tad) Wallace of Dover; his grandchildren: Kristin and Trevin Rausch and Cole and Grace Wallace; his sister, Nancy (Bob) Clevenger of Marysville; a brother-in-law, Griff (Pam) Cook of Gallia County; a nephew, Todd (Clara) Clevenger; a niece, Kathy Clevenger; a great-nephew, Nathan Clevenger; and many extended relatives.The family received friends 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Underwood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. (TODAY) Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church. Rev. Jacob D. Heino will officiate and burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family requests that Covid precautions be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or The American Legion, Union Post 79. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family at:Underwood Funeral Home, 937-642-7039