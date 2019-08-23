Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
LARRY D. WATTS


1946 - 2019
LARRY D. WATTS Obituary
Larry D. Watts

73, of Mineral City, passed away August 20, 2019. Born in Dover on July 14, 1946, he was the son of the late Howard "Shorty" Watts and Roselia S. (Yant) Watts. After graduating from Tuscarawas Valley High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served his country from 1966 to 1970. Larry was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18 and worked as a journeyman operator. He also was a member of the Canton Erectors for 12 years and a member of the Mineral City American Legion where he was past post commander. He also was a member for numerous years at the Mineral City United Methodist Church.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Tawnya (Scott) Childers of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Deanna (Matt) Miller of Lancaster; his grandchildren: Leah, Joshua, and Shelby; his sisters, Lois Miller of Dover and Iva Burky of New Philadelphia; two nephews, Glenn Burky, Jr. and Matt Levengood; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in passing by his sister, Bernice Sprankle.

Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. and again one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. A funeral service celebrating Larry's life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mark Gross officiating. Burial will follow in New Cumberland Cemetery where military honors will be rendered. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held in the New Cumberland Community Center. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Larry by visiting the

funeral home website at:

www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019
