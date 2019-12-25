Home

Larry D. Watts

Larry D. Watts

Larry D. Watts. age 73, of Mineral City , passed away Aug. 20, 20149.

Born in Dover on July 14, 1946 , he was the son of the late Howard "Shorty" Watts and Roselia S. (Yant) Watts.

After graduating from

Tuscarawas Valley High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he honorably served his

country from 1966 to 1970.

Larry was a member of the International Union of

Operating Engineers Local 18 and worked as a

journeyman operator. He also was a member of the Canton Erectors for 12 years and a member of the

Mineral City American

Legion, where he was past post commander. He also was a member for numerous years at the Mineral City United Methodist Church.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Tawnya (Scott) Childers of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Deanna (Matt) Miller of Lancaster; his

grandchildren, Leah, Joshua, and Shelby; his sisters, Lois Miller of Dover and Iva Burky of New Philadelphia; two nephews, Glenn Burky Jr. and Matt Levengood as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in passing by his sister,

Bernice Sprankle.



You were a man of honor, loved your family and

country. Always tried to help his fellow man,

expected nothing but a thank you in return.



Sadly missed by All.

Love you brother,

Iva & family

Lois & family

Friend Margie & family,

Daughters &

Grandchildren
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 25, 2019
