|
|
Larry Dee Perkins 1946-2019
72, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Aultman Hospital at Canton following a period of declining health. A son of the late Darrell and Alyce (Williams) Perkins, Larry was born March 24, 1946 at Dennison, Ohio. Larry graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1964 where he was a member of the football and track teams. Then on May 19, 1969, Larry and the love of his life, the former, Mary Gatchell, eloped and were married in Rockville, Md. The couple shared 36 years of marriage prior to Mary's passing on May 21, 2005. Larry retired from A.K. Steel after 33 years of service. During his younger years, he coached youth football and baseball for 15 years. Most of all he cherished his family and enjoyed woodworking with his son, Chris; traveling with his other son, Greg, to film various sporting events and attending his grandchildren's activities and events.
He is survived by his sons, Greg Perkins and Chris (Angel) Perkins both of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren, Andy, Kyle and Kayla Perkins, Lindsay Vandyke, Blane (Patti) Neighbor and Brandon and Bryce Abner; three great-grandchildren, Carson and Maleah Smalley and Teagan Vandyke; two sisters, Sharon (Dan) Kwitchen and Joyce (Dennis) Riggle both of Richmond, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Zetta (Jim) Blickensderfer of Dennison and Esther (Chuck) Ivan of Hartville and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Larry's life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Following the services, a luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Larry by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Larry's memory to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or to the , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019