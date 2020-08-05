Larry E. Foutz
of Dennison, died on July 30, 2020, at the Claymont Health & Rehabilitation Center. The son of the late Clyde Harmon "Lefty" and Lillian Arlene (Camp) Foutz, Larry was born on February 3, 1941 in Dennison, OH. He began his career path after graduating from Dennison High School in 1959, working for Warner & Swasey Corp. He later moved his family to Southern Indiana in the 1970's to manage a Sears store. In the mid-eighties, he returned home to the Twin-City area where he opened a lucrative video store and joined the local Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He eventually retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a rural carrier.
Larry will be loved and missed by his three daughters: Beth Foutz of Owensboro, KY; Cathy Gelarden (Phil) of Cannelton, IN; Lindsey Williams (Fred) of Uhrichsville, OH; and his brother, Jim Foutz (Cathi) of Uhrichsville, OH; six grandsons: Zach Toothman (Erin) of Plainfield, IN, Kenny Saalman of Carmel, IN, Michael Saalman (Amanda) of Indianapolis, IN, Anthony (Emily), Joshua, and Colton Roup all of Uhrichsville, OH; four granddaughters: Laurie Saalman of Evansville, IN; Baylie Richter (Brad), Paige Schank (Clinton) and Bria Gelarden all of Tell City, IN; Larry also had six great-granddaughters. Larry was proceeded in death by his parents; his brother, SSGT Kenneth Foutz; two sisters, Linda Rainsberger and Karen Cutlip.
At Larry's request, a small private service will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.