Larry E. Kellicker 1941-2019
77, a longtime resident of Dover and formerly of Canton, died unexpectedly Friday June 7, 2019 at Akron General Hospital Medical Center. Born June 18, 1941 in Waco, Ohio, he was the son of the late William and Pearl (Griffith) Kellicker. He was a lathe operator for the Timken Company in Canton for 43 years. He retired from the United States Army as a Sergeant First Class, having served 20 years. He served with the 350th Evacuation Hospital, deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm. He was also in the real estate business with his son Marc. Larry was an active member of the Dover community having served on East Elementary PTA and PTG, Dover Band Boosters, and other programs in their community. He was a member of the American Legion and an office holder of the VFW. He was a longtime member of the Democratic Party and served on the Democratic Central Committee. He served as Dover city councilman and city treasurer. He was currently on the Dover Parks and Recreation Board and involved with the Dover Riverfront Project. He was past president and an active member of the Lions Club where he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow Humanitarian Award, the Lion's highest honor. He was instrumental in the Lion's Concerts in the Park program and the Halloween parade for many years. He was a 1958 graduate of Canton South High School and attended Canton Business College and Kent State University. Larry was a member of Grace United Church of Christ Church where he served as president of Church Council. He was married there to the love of his life, Carole. He was co-founder of the Just In Time Food Ministry, which served over 700 people every month for 12 years. He initiated the Schreiber Elementary School Backpack Program providing 145 meals per week for children, and worked with at risk teens, empowering them through service.
Larry will be sadly missed by his family which includes his wife of nearly 50 years, Carole D. (Reed) Kellicker who he married on January 10, 1970; four children, Scott (Patricia) Kellicker of Worthington, Ohio, Jon (Ashley) Kellicker of North Canton, Dena (John Marc) Provenzano of Chicago, Ill., and Marc (Lisa) Kellicker of Dover; 10 grandchildren, Grace and Lydia Kellicker, Celia and Reed Kellicker, Tino, Vinny, Luca, and Gianna Provenzano, and Nolan and Ethan Kellicker; one sister and two brothers, Julius "Sonny" Kellicker, Anna Depasquale, and Lewis (Tawney) Kellicker; his dear cousin Loren "Chick" (Sharon) Griffith; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as someone who always saw the best in whomever he met. He was the most devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He truly dedicated his life to loving and serving others.
Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Larry's life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Grace United Church of Christ in Canton with Reverend Tracy L. Glaser-Bacon officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 4-5 p.m., with a service at 5 p.m. SFC (Ret.) Kellicker will be rendered military honors by the Dover VFW in remembrance of his service to our country. A reception will follow. Those who cannot attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Larry can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com The family requests that In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Just In Time Food Ministry or Grace United Church of Christ. Both c/o Grace United Church of Christ, 2300 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44709.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 13, 2019