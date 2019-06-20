Larry H. Hershberger 1960-2019



59, of 6115 CR 77 Millersburg, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 following an accident. He was born in Holmes County on March 8, 1960 to Henry S. and Erma (Miller) Hershberger of Millersburg and married the former Sarah Burkholder on February 12, 1981. She survives.



He was a farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by eleven children, Wayne (Lena) Hershberger of Millersburg, Linda (Jerry) Mullet of Sugarcreek, Jacob (Mary Anna) Hershberger and David Hershberger both of the home, Henry (Emily) Hershberger, Norman (Marlene) Hershberger, and Esther (Steven) Miller all of Millersburg, Nelson Hershberger, Merle Hershberger, Arlene Hershberger and Marion Hershberger all of the home; 18 grandchildren; and three sisters, Marilyn (David) Yoder, Martha (Jacob) Hershberger and Ruth (Harvey) Bowman all of Millersburg. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rosie.



Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hershberger residence with Bishop Vernon Burkholder officiating. Burial will be in the Hershberger Cemetery in Berlin Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Hershberger residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



Smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary