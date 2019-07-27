Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
420 E. 3rd St.
Dover, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
420 E. 3rd St.
Dover, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Phillabaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry J. Phillabaum Sr.


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry J. Phillabaum Sr. Obituary
Larry J. Phillabaum, Sr.

73 of Dover, OH passed away July 24, 2019 at Union Hospital. Larry was born April 13, 1946 in Dundee, OH to the late John and Mary (Silvius) Phillabaum. Family was very important to Larry. Upon graduating in 1964 from Garaway High School he began to work on a mink farm to help his parents provide for the family. The love he had for his family was tremendous. There was nothing he wouldn't have done for them. Larry was a jack of all traits. There was nothing he couldn't fix or build. Larry worked for Shenango for 16 years before closing. He then retired from Progressive Foam in 2012. Upon retiring he became a driving instructor for Frenzel's Driving School.He loved each and every student that he taught.

Larry is survived by his wife of 28 years Shirley Phillabaum. His son, Larry (Erin) Phillabaum; daughters, Lori (Emmert) Phillabaum, Lena (Larry) Minnis; step children, Christian (Will) Morris, Marla (CJ) Cole, Tim (Dawn) Cole, Jamie Cole Mansfield, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews complete the family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary, his siblings, Helen, Georgialee, Lawrence (Bugs), Dean (Dizzy) and his beloved fur baby Jada.

Upon Larry's request he has been sent to a university in Athens, OH for the education of future medical students. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 5 pm at the Community Baptist Church (420 E. 3rd St. Dover, OH 44622) with Pastor Andy McClung and Pastor Duane Wilbur officiating. The family will greet friends and family one hour prior to the services, 4-5 p.m. at the church.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.