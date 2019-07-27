|
|
Larry J. Phillabaum, Sr.
73 of Dover, OH passed away July 24, 2019 at Union Hospital. Larry was born April 13, 1946 in Dundee, OH to the late John and Mary (Silvius) Phillabaum. Family was very important to Larry. Upon graduating in 1964 from Garaway High School he began to work on a mink farm to help his parents provide for the family. The love he had for his family was tremendous. There was nothing he wouldn't have done for them. Larry was a jack of all traits. There was nothing he couldn't fix or build. Larry worked for Shenango for 16 years before closing. He then retired from Progressive Foam in 2012. Upon retiring he became a driving instructor for Frenzel's Driving School.He loved each and every student that he taught.
Larry is survived by his wife of 28 years Shirley Phillabaum. His son, Larry (Erin) Phillabaum; daughters, Lori (Emmert) Phillabaum, Lena (Larry) Minnis; step children, Christian (Will) Morris, Marla (CJ) Cole, Tim (Dawn) Cole, Jamie Cole Mansfield, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews complete the family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary, his siblings, Helen, Georgialee, Lawrence (Bugs), Dean (Dizzy) and his beloved fur baby Jada.
Upon Larry's request he has been sent to a university in Athens, OH for the education of future medical students. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 5 pm at the Community Baptist Church (420 E. 3rd St. Dover, OH 44622) with Pastor Andy McClung and Pastor Duane Wilbur officiating. The family will greet friends and family one hour prior to the services, 4-5 p.m. at the church.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 27, 2019