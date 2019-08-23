|
|
Larry Lee Gray 1936-2019
age 82, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home in Newnan, GA surrounded by family after a courageous three year battle with Leukemia. He was born November 13, 1936 in New Philadelphia, OH to the late Lyle Vincent Gray and Alice Yackey Gray.
Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lynne Stone Gray; children, Scott D. Gray and his wife Cathy, Timothy Gray; grandchildren, Payton Gray, Logan Gray, Lucy L. Snyder, Sarah M. Snyder; siblings, Donna Gursky and her husband Walter of Brighton, MI and John Gray and his wife Linda and Lowden, TN.
Larry was an avid golfer and when he wasn't on the golf course, he was on the water fishing. He truly loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Larry had a huge heart for children and would make sure to spend as much time as he could mentoring them. He had such a giving spirit and will truly be missed by all that knew him.
The memorial service celebrating the life Larry lived is Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00 PM at
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 2956 Sharpsburg McCollum Road, in Sharpsburg with Dr. Scott Pickering officiating. The family will greet friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made in Larry's name
to the O'Rourke Ministry, 2956 Sharpsburg McCollum Road, Sharpsburg, GA 30277. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019