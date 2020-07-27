1/1
Larry Welling
1945 - 2020
Larry Welling

75, of Sugarcreek, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born in Coshocton on June 11, 1945 to the late Ralph T. and Amanda (Scheetz) Welling and married Linda Arnold on May 4, 1974. She survives. He worked for Belden Brick in Sugarcreek since 1978 and was a Lutheran by faith. He loved traveling, gardening and had a love for International tractors. He enjoyed following the Bengals and Indians sport teams.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother-in-law, David "Chuck" Arnold of New Philadelphia and his two special pets, Tabby and Minnie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister.

Private Family Services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Jacob Mahaffey officiating. Public graveside services will follow at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Ridgecrest Memory Garden in Dover. Friends may call on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home with masks being required and social distancing being observed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the Tuscarawas County Animal Shelter, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
JUL
30
Service
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
JUL
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Ridgecrest Memory Garden
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
