LaRya Evelyn Adams
infant daughter of Bobby and Katelyn (Yoder) Adams of Carrollton, was stillborn on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Liam Adams; grandparents, Joanna and Larry Yoder of Stonecreek (Fiat), and Julie and Matthew Burnworth of Canton; and great-grandparents, Francis and Connie Croft of Ragersville, Katie Yoder of Sugarcreek, and Jim and Nancy Hauenstein of Dellroy. She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Emanuel Yoder.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019