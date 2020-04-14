Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura McGovern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Corinne McGovern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Corinne McGovern Obituary
Laura Corinne McGovern

89, of Canton, Ohio, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lee; her two children, Kelly (Mark) Mallen and Brian McGovern; two grandsons, Josh and Noah Mallen, granddaughter, McKenzie Mallen; niece, Patti Grimes; and multiple extended family and friends that she adored.

In honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be a private graveside service for immediate family only, held at a later date. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -