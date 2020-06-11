Laura F. Stone
1969 - 2020
Laura F. Stone

50, of Dover, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Union Hospital. Born in Columbus, Ohio on July 21, 1969, she was the daughter of Joseph and Joyce (Schuler) Cecil. Her father preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2018. Laura graduated from Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School in New Philadelphia with the class of 1987. She received her bachelor's degree in fashion merchandising from Kent State University. She had a love for style and enjoyed shopping and decorating her home. She enjoyed listening to music, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Laura was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover.

In addition to her mother, Joyce, she will be sadly missed by her husband, Jim "Stoney" Stone of Dover. She and Stoney were married on Aug. 20, 1993. She is survived by her daughter, Riley Stone of Dover; her siblings, John (Minda) Cecil, Matt Cecil, Beth Cecil, all of Dover, Joe (Monica) Cecil of Germantown, Md., Jim (Laura) Cecil of Arlington, Va., Trish (Daniel) Vogel of Sellersburg, Ind., Erin (Ricky) Neff, and Tina (Tony) Fisher all of New Philadelphia; her mother and father-in-law, Jim and Nancy Stone of Bergholz, Ohio; brothers and sisters-in-law, Janet (Mark) Collins of Panama City, Fla, Jodi (Tim) Clutter of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Jeff (Brenda) Stone of Bergholz, Ohio; along with many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. A Christian Wake will take place at 6:45 p.m. Guests will be asked to social distance during visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover. To sign an online guestbook for Laura, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Poor Fund, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622.


Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUN
11
Wake
06:45 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
