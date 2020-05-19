Laura J. Burdette
84, of Uhrichsville, died Friday, May 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Laurell Burdette; stepson, Calvin Burdette; and stepsiblings, Gary (Eileen), Don (Vicky) and Ronald (Liz) Wires and Becky Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luella (Vickers) Wires Rexroad and George Wires; stepfather, Kenny Rexroad; and first husband, James Mahaffey.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held on a future date.
A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2020.