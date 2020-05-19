Laura J. Burdette84, of Uhrichsville, died Friday, May 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Laurell Burdette; stepson, Calvin Burdette; and stepsiblings, Gary (Eileen), Don (Vicky) and Ronald (Liz) Wires and Becky Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luella (Vickers) Wires Rexroad and George Wires; stepfather, Kenny Rexroad; and first husband, James Mahaffey.Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held on a future date.A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene.