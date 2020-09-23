Laurel Janice (Reed) Schenkpassed into the arms of her Heavenly Father nine days shy of her 93rd birthday at Park Village Health Care Center, Dover, OH. Born September 29, 1927, in Sugar Creek Township, Stark County, OH to Herbert and Elsie Reed, Laurel was a much beloved, active and fun-loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Married March 19, 1950, to William Schenk at Wilmot Methodist Church, they resided first in Strasburg, OH, then moved to Sugarcreek, OH shortly thereafter, where Laurel resided until 2014. Laurel first trained as a dental assistant to Dr. Fisher in Strasburg before Bill and Laurel married and purchased Shank's Grocery Store in Sugarcreek (site of the current Honey Bee Café). After selling the store, Laurel finished her career as bookkeeper and office manager at Swiss Valley Oil. A devout Christian throughout her life, she was a devoted member of Shanesville Lutheran Church, where she served as choir director for 60 years. In addition, she annually served as the co-planner of the church's Shrove Tuesday Celebrations, and in many other activities at her beloved church. Laurel's community volunteerism included serving as a water exercise instructor at the Dover YMCA, working tirelessly at the Sugarcreek Swiss Festival, and singing for decades in the Tuscarawas County Senior Fortnightly Music Club, where she was once a featured soloist with the Tuscarawas Philharmonic. Laurel was known to her friends and family as an exceptional naturalist gardener and dried floral artist, outstanding cook and seamstress, avid outdoorsperson, Garaway sports supporter, Cleveland Indians fan, hostess of annual holiday family gatherings and social events, and for always supporting younger family members at their countless sporting and performance events. Most importantly, Laurel loved to share any and all of her many skills and interests with others throughout her lifetime.Predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Elsie Reed; husband, Bill Schenk of 32 years; daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Schenk White; and sisters, Katherine Reed Deibel and Marilyn Reed Spahr Hertzig. Laurel is survived by daughter, Debbie Schenk of Venice, FL; sister, Carol Kraus of Brewster; nephews, Craig (Peg) Deibel of North Canton, OH, and Mark (Sue) Kraus of Olmstead Township, OH; nieces: Beth (Mike) Bucher of Navarre, OH; Amy (Rick) Powers of Wilmot, OH; Carol Gerber of New Philadelphia, OH, and Peggy (Larry) Hodkinson of Merrimac, NH; great-nieces: Natalie Deibel (Jon Baskin) of Madison, WI; Anna (Justen) Stickley of Canton, OH; and Erica (Brian) Cohen of Galloway, OH; as well as numerous other great- and great-great nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held at East Lawn Cemetery in Sugarcreek on Friday, September 25 at 3:00 PM, with visitation at the gravesite one hour before. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home of Sugarcreek. The family requests that social distancing with masks be honored at the gravesite. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Laurel's memory to Shanesville Lutheran Church, PO Box 478, Sugarcreek, OH 44681. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.Smith-Varns330-852-2141