Laurell Eugene Burdette



87, of Uhrichvsille, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Laurels of Canton, following a brief illness. Born April 8, 1933 in the Toad Hollow neighborhood of Mill Township near Uhrichsville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Laurell Laton and Laura Annis (White) Burdette. After his 1951 graduation from Uhrichsville High School, Laurell proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Air Force, stationed in Japan where he worked on airplanes during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the V.F.W., as well as the American Legion with whom he had been an Adjutant for 15 years. For many years, he was a member of the local military committal squad. Laurell was also a member of the Uhrichsville Elks. Before returning to Uhrichsville in 1994, he lived in Florida where he had a 40 year career with the former Southern Bell (now AT&T). He earned many technical degrees from the Elkins Institute, including his Radio License. Laurell was a man of faith with a servant's heart. He was a member of the Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene where he served on the church's board, and he was also active with the Twin City Christian Service Center and its food pantry.



In 1954, Laurell married Evelyn Vivian Burdette with whom he enjoyed nearly forty years of marriage until her passing on Dec. 24, 1993. They are survived by a son, Calvin (Denise) Burdette; grandchildren, Sue, Amanda, Jerry, Presley, Christina, and Jennifer; and several great-grandchildren. In 2000, he married Laura Janice Burdette who preceded him in death just six months ago on May 15, 2020. In addition to his parents and wives, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Leroy James Burdette, and brother-in-law, Bob Clarke. His sisters, Jacqueline Ann Burdette Clarke and Diana Kay (Danny) Burdette Gibens; brother, Floyd Melvin (Cathy) Burdette; and many nieces and nephews complete his surviving family.



According to Laurell's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A graveside service officiated by Pastor Mike Travis with military committal will be held on Saturday at 11am in West Union Cemetery near Gilmore. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene, 116 N. Dawson St., Uhrichsville, OH 44683.



