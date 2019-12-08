|
LaVaun Marie Keim
96, of Sugarcreek, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek following a long and fulfilling life. She was born in Lower Trail, Ohio to the late Caroline Sweitzer and Ralph Machan and married Virgil Keim of June 29, 1940. He died on September 29, 1998. She was a member of Mercy Hill Church in Berlin and in her younger years she enjoyed quilting, ceramics, crafts, and cooking.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (John) Swartz and son, Gary (Ada) Keim both of Strasburg; her daughter-in-law, Phuong Keim of Whitefish Bay, Wis.; grandchildren, Eric (Julie) Swartz, Chris Swartz, Michelle (Thomas) Mueller, Kim Chi Nguyen, and Jennifer Keim; great grandchildren, Kirstyn, Carter, Cory, Dylan, Mattie, Max, Felix, Andrew, Aaron, and Alex; and great great granddaughter, Aurora. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death her son, Jeffery Keim; grandson, Vincent Keim; and three brothers, Loris, Louis, and Dale Hostetler.
Services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Rev. Erik Miller officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 10-11 at the funeral home prior to the services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a . The family would like to thank the staff at Walnut Hills for the excellent, compassionate care they provided. We were blessed to have had her as a mother and grandmother and her loving spirit will continue to surround us.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 8, 2019