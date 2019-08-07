|
Lawrence D. Kelley
86, of New Philadelphia, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on Monday evening, August 5, 2019. Born November 12, 1932 in Warrenton, Ohio, he was the son of the late William Seymore and Mary Ellen (Rutter) Kelley. After completing his formal education in Bridgeport, Ohio, Lawrence joined the United States Army where he honorably served his country in the Korean War as a medic.
On February 1, 1955, Lawrence married his loving wife, the former Elizabeth L. Clark, who he met while working together at Scio Pottery. Together, they were blessed with the birth of three children. He owned and operated Kelley Heating & Cooling for 30 years prior to retirement. In his free time, Lawrence greatly enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and hunting. Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the Tuscarawas V.F.W. Post #7943.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth; his daughter, Marjorie (Greg) Barnes of Galena, Ohio and their children, Angela (Ryan) Milosh, Gregory (Kate) Barns and Lauren (Ian) Lange; his son, William (Rebecca) Kelley of New Philadelphia and their children, Tejae (Aisha) Kelley and Thomas (Billy Jo) Kelley; his daughter, Mary Jane (Ted) Shetler of Strasburg and their children, Taylor (Tyler) McCullough, Cadi (Anthony) Albaugh and Cody Shetler; his siblings, Helen (Harry) Scism, Anna Layton, Kenneth (Lois) Kelley, Duane (Glenna) Kelley, Robert (Jerolyn) Kelley, Joe (Jane) Kelley, Louise Hilderbandt, and Patricia (Ralph) Ledbetter; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene, Jim, and Jackie Kelley.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. and again Thursday, August 8 from 11 to 1 p.m. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia.
Memorial contributions in Lawrence's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Lawrence by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 7, 2019