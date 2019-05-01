|
|
Lee Ann Montgomery
62, of Dennison, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Shirley L. Soulsby Beahm and had attended Stark State and graduated from Malone University. Lee was employed by the Social Security Administration Office at New Philadelphia and served as a representative with the American Federation of Government Employees for many years. In her free time, she loved riding her Harley with her friends.
Surviving are her three daughters, Heather L. Montgomery and Serenity D. Montgomery of Dennison and Kalyn S. Montgomery of Florida; four brothers, Karl Beahm of Victoria, Texas, Keith (Jane) Beahm of Roswell, Kurt (Maria) Beahm of Deltona, Florida and Kris (Renee) Beahm of Massillon and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lee was also preceded in death by a brother, Kraig Beahm.
In keeping with her wishes, Lee is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where the family will greet friends on Friday evening, May 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Inheritance of Hope, P.O. Box 90, Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, 28768. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Lee by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 1, 2019