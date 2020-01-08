|
|
Lee Byers
93, of Lebanon and of Centerville, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born to William and Elizabeth (nee: Sickles) Byers on March 22, 1926 in New Philadelphia, OH. Lee was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School and of Stafford Business College. He went on to work for Price Brothers as the VP of Administration for 18 years, retiring in 1991. Lee was a Veteran in the United States Navy serving in World War II; a member of the Otterbein Lebanon United Methodist Church, a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge #177 in New Philadelphia, and a member of the Eastern Star. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity for over 10 years and was a huge advocate for the Lebanon Library and reading in general. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Byers; two brothers, Carlos L. Byers and Lewis O. Byers; and one sister, Lou T. Frownfelter.
Lee is survived by his three sons: Terry L. (Vicki) Byers of Oklahoma City, OK, Ted A. Byers of Centerville and Joe M. (Melanie) Byers of Miamisburg; one daughter, Sally B. (Stephen) Hahn of Pompano Beach, FL; brother, Bill L. Byers; sister, Betty M. Weber; seven grandchildren: Ian, Katherine, Ross, Brooke, Jack, Sarabeth and Ruthanne; seven great-grandchildren: Levi, Christina, Jack, Katherine, Felix, Elisabeth and William and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Lebanon Library with Lee Byers in the memo. Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Inurnment in Otterbein Cemetery. Online condolences at: www.hoskinsfh.com
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, 513-932-7070
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020