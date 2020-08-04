Lee Frederick KerschbaumerAge 50, of Strasburg, tragically drowned in the Muskingum River near Dresden, Sunday, July 26, 2020.Born May 20, 1970 he was a son of William (Jackie) Kerschbaumer of Carrollton and Linda Salisbury Smallwood of Scio. He graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1988 and worked for Ohio CAT in Bolivar for over 20 years. He was currently employed at Dover Hydraulics. Lee was a member of the Scio Sportsman's Club and Duck's Unlimited. He loved hunting and fishing, especially the trips to Canada spent with his family and friends.Surviving in addition to his parents are brothers, Todd Kerschbaumer of Cornelius, N.C. and Billy Kerschbaumer of New Philadelphia; a sister. Lisa Albaugh of Reynoldsburg; an aunt Tammy Burrnell of Dover; an uncle. Joe Kerschbaumer of Dover and his black. lab, Angus. He was preceded in death by his brother. Tony Kerschbaumer.A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8th at 10 a.m. in Grandview Cemetery, Scio with Father John McCoy officiating. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.Koch Funeral Home, Scio740-945-6161