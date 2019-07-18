|
|
LeEtta May Brown,
age 86, of Mineral City, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Park Village Southside at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on May 18, 1933, a daughter of the late William T. and Bessie Fickes Schlafly. A 1951 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, LeEtta worked as a legal secretary prior to her marriage to Kenneth Brown on April 29, 1962. LeEtta was a life-long member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the Women's Circle, assisted with funeral dinners and helped prepare the church newsletter. She was known as an excellent cook who loved being with her family, especially her grandsons. In her free time, she also enjoyed reading.
In addition to her husband of 57 years, LeEtta leaves behind her children, William Todd (Jennifer) Brown, Beth (Richard) Lowe all of Mineral City; two grandsons, Matthew Lowe and Benjamin (McKenna Rose) Lowe; a sister-in-law, Wanda Schlafly and a cousin, Kay Specht both of New Philadelphia. In addition to her parents, LeEtta was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Schlafly and a sister, Thelma Geltz.
The family will greet guests on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. in Emmanuel Lutheran Church where Pastor Scott Nellis will lead a service celebrating LeEtta's life at 11 a.m. A meal will immediately follow in the church social hall. A graveside service will be held in New Cumberland Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Friday. Memorial Contributions in LeEtta's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of LeEtta by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 18, 2019