Lena Inez Hilbert
"Together Again"
87, of Dover and formerly of Strasburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at The Inn at Northwood. Lena was born in Lamar County, Ala. on November 29, 1931 and raised in Mississippi, a daughter of the late C. Verdo and Wilma (Cook) Davis. Lena graduated S. D. Lee High School in Columbus, Miss. in 1951. After graduating, she and her family moved to Stafford, Va. where she found employment with Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Va. It was working there that she met the love of her life, Ray Hilbert, whom she married on March 31, 1956. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage before Ray's passing on July 5, 2014. Lena was a homemaker who enjoyed supporting her children by attending their athletic events and activities. As she became a grandmother, she continued cheering her family on, and was a fixture at her grandchildren's events and activities. She loved nothing more than watching and supporting her family, especially during a particularly challenging game. A long-time member of St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg, Lena had a bright and enthusiastic personality and made friends wherever she went: as an active member of the Bona Mater Mothers Club in Strasburg, Women of the Moose, in which she held several offices; an instructor of the YMCA's Twinges program; and the many tour bus trips as she traveled across the United States. Lena was always active and will be remembered as a person who made the most of every stage of her life. While living at Northwood, she was known for regularly attending Bingo and the facility's bus trips around the county bringing smiles and laughter wherever she went.
Lena is preceded in death by her husband; four brothers, and two great-grandsons. She will be deeply missed by her children, son, Lawrence "Larry" (Theresa) Hilbert; daughters, Norma (Eugene) Marcinko II, and Susan (Jerry) Murphy; nine grandchildren, Charity (Touby) Hamler, Heather (Aaron) Robinson, Paskal (Jessica) Akers, Rachel (Zachary) Phillips, Eugene "Trey" Marcinko III; Brian (Cassidy Campbell), Steven, Eric, and Ian (Amanda) Murphy; and eight great-grandchildren.
Lena will be cremated and interment will be at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery at Jewett alongside her husband Ray. A memorial service celebrating Lena's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg with Rev. Jason Rissler officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A reception for family and friends will be held following the service in the church fellowship hall. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Lena may sign the online guestbook by visiting the "obituaries" link on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to St. John UCC, 516 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg, OH 44680.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 10, 2019