Lenora J. Yeager
Lenora J. Yeager

82, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. Fondly known as "Cook" by her grandchildren. She enjoyed sharing recipes and cooking for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her sister, Mary Elizabeth; brother, Richard; and parents, Wilbur and Jean George. She is survived by daughters, Beth (Michael) Taylor, Nancy (Carl) Campbell, Yvonne (Andy) Dawson; grandchildren, Zac (Johnna) Campbell, Jessica (Robert) McEntire, Andrea Dawson, Liz Taylor, Rachel Dawson; and great grandchildren, Henry and Kylie Campbell, and Grant McEntire. She is also survived by brothers, Wilbur, Dale, and Ron George; sisters, Ruth McCully and Nancy Stewart.

Per Lenora's wishes, there will be no public services and a private graveside service will be held. The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers, staff and "cooks" at the Golden Age Retreat. Also, thanks to the caregivers of Crossroads Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Road NE, Carrollton, OH 44615. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
