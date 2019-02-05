|
|
Leo Francis Forrest 1926-2019
92, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, February 4, 2019 in Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health. A son of the late William and Frances (McGonigal) Forrest, Leo was born June 28, 1926 at Benwood, W.Va. Following high school, Leo enlisted with the United States Army and served stateside during World War II. He was retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation where he took great pride in working as a metallurgical inspector. Leo loved spending time with his family, caring for his garden, animals and studying Civil War history.
He is survived by his wife, Betty (Myles) Forrest whom he married on June 25, 1960; his children, Michael (Cathy) McInerney of Cincinnati, Ohio, Thomas (Diane) Forrest of Alexandria, Va., Patrick (Joanne) Forrest of Tilghman Island, Md., Elizabeth (Matthew) Labishak of Wheeling, W.Va., Jo Anna (John) Kelly of New Philadelphia and Timothy (Lisa) Forrest of Woodbridge, Va. and two grandchildren, Shannon Kelly and Juliette Forrest. Leo was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lillian McInerney and a brother, William Forrest.
Father Jeff Coning will celebrate a funeral mass on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia. In keeping with Leo's wishes, calling hours will be private and cremation will follow the service. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Leo by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 5, 2019