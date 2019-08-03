Home

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Leonard Eugene "Lenny" Porter


1935 - 2019
Leonard Eugene "Lenny" Porter Obituary
Leonard "Lenny" Eugene Porter

age 84 of Tippecanoe, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019. Lenny was born in Glendale, W.Va., on April 16, 1935, to parents Homer Lloyd and Elsie Viola Mae (Swauger) Porter. In 1953, Lenny graduated from Gnadenhutten High School and enlisted in the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict. He was an independent truck driver for 32 years. Lenny loved to fish. He was the Pastor of the Southside Gospel Chapel since 1972.

On April 7, 2002, Lenny married Drema (Shaver) Porter, who survives of the home. Also surviving are his children, Vicki (David) Hartley, Tina Porter, Alan (Melissa) Porter, Kelly (Missie) Bente and Summer (Keith) Thomas; brother, Lloyd (Kay) Porter; grandchildren, Brandon Ridgeway, Lindsey (Matt) Hendershot, Erin (Michael) Dryden, Travis Ferguson, Dustin and Lache Porter, Keelie Bente, Konnor and Kolton Thomas; great-grandchildren, Codi Stark, Kyndsley Cynthia, Shawnee and Cooper Hendershot, Tucker and Nicole Ridgeway, Zach, Jaxson, Makayla and Easton Dryden. In addition to his parents, Lenny is preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Elizabeth; a sister, Leona Hinds; nephew, Jim Hinds and his first wife, Rose Marie.

Funeral services for Lenny will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Dan Legg officiating. Burial will follow at Gnadenhutten Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 and one hour prior to services on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the .

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 3, 2019
