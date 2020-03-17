|
Leslie Ann Beans
age 58, of Dover, died in a quiet, beautiful moment on Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, in her residence, surrounded by her loved ones, following a brief battle with cancer. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on Dec. 11, 1961, Leslie is survived by her father and step mother, John and Ruth Roth of Dover. She was a 1980 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and a longtime employee of ProVia Door at Sugarcreek. Leslie was a member of Winfield United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling. She especially enjoyed trips to Montana and most recently made a very special trip to Punta Cana. She will always be remembered for her smile and her dry sense of humor. Family meant everything to Leslie and she especially enjoyed holiday gatherings and Thursday night dinners.
In addition to her father and step mother, Leslie is survived by her three children, Kelsie (Raymond) Shanefelt of Dover, Jordan Beans of New Philadelphia and Jeremy (Maggie Murphy) Beans of Dover; her beloved grandchildren, Emma Shanefelt and Mason Beans; her longtime companion, Jim Loibl of Dover; her siblings, John (Vera) Roth of Woodsfield, Joseph (Jeanmarie) Roth of New Philadelphia and Linda (Tim Humphrey) Miller of Stonecreek and her nieces and nephews, Veronica, Floie, Sam, Rachel, Abby and Timothy. Leslie was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Emogene (Demuth) Roth; an infant brother, William Roth and a nephew, Terry Roth.
Leslie deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with the family in prayer. Should you be able to celebrate her life, friends may join the family from 4 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover for a memorial visitation. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Leslie by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com. Memorial contributions in Leslie's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020