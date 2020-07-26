Leslie Murphy67, of Uhrichsville, passed away July 24, 2020, in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a courageous 8-year battle with cancer. Born in Dover on September 17, 1952, he was the son of the late Melvin A. Murphy and Velma G. (Shear) Gibbs. Leslie was an avid fisherman, enjoyed working puzzles and word searches, and using his mechanical skills to fix cars. Most importantly, he was a devoted and loving father and grandfather. He retired from Case Farms where he served as a truck driver for 18 years.Leslie's family includes his children, Derek Ickes of Medina and his son, Derek II; James Murphy of New Philadelphia and his children, Tyler, Jaden, and Emma Murphy; Dustin Murphy of New Philadelphia and his children, Elizabeth, Dustin II, and Josette Murphy; and Ryan Murphy; his siblings, Richard Murphy and Dorothy (Dave) Crowder, both of New Philadelphia; his longtime companion, Ellen Varnes of New Philadelphia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Walter and James Murphy.Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, July 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home's chapel on Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in Stone Creek Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. With that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the Murphy family. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website.