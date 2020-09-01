Leslie Stuart Harrold, M.D.Feb. 13, 1948 - Aug. 29, 2020Leslie was born in Springfield, Ohio to the late Dr. Bruce D. and Geraldine M. Harrold. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Pearson; nephews, Philip and Isaac Macy; grandnieces, Abigail and Charlotte Macy, and close friends, Carol Connelly, Linda Zaleski, Dr. Anne Harper, Marlene Tschudy and her beloved cat Holly.Leslie graduated from Thomas Jefferson Medical School and did her residencies in Syracuse and Akron. She had board certification in internal medicine and pathology, was a certified hospice physician and an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist. Leslie practiced pathology at Union Hospital in Dover, Twin Cities and Coshocton. She was also acting Tuscarawas County Coroner. Leslie was part of the group that founded Hospice of Tuscarawas County, now known as Community Hospice, and served as volunteer medical director from 1987 until 2016. She continued to volunteer there for the rest of her life. Leslie was a skilled artist and craftswoman. She was adept at watercolors and pen and ink, she did stained glass, tatting, embroidery, crochet and was a master quilter. She had beautiful penmanship, which is so unusual for someone of her profession. She was a kindly advisor to all who needed her and she loved all things in nature except groundhogs. Leslie had a special place in her heart for her obligatory carnivores (cats). She was a serious and voracious reader. Family and friends appreciate the loving, compassionate care Leslie received from the staff at the Truman House of Community Hospice. Angels truly reside there.There will be a memorial celebration of her life at the Truman House of Community Hospice on Saturday, Sept. 12th at 11 a.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Leslie, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave S.W., Wilmot, Ohio 44689.