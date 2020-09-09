1/
Leslie Stuart Harrold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Stuart Harrold, M.D.

There will be a memorial celebration of her life at the Truman House of Community Hospice on Saturday, Sept. 12th at 11 a.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Leslie, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave S.W., Wilmot, Ohio 44689.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Truman House of Community Hospice
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
246 E High Ave
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-8131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 6, 2020
Leslie was kind and brilliant! An utterly unique person of many gifts, she amazed with her rich, lively conversation. We'll never see the likes of her again.
Linda Senter
Friend
September 3, 2020
I enjoyed and remember Dr. Harrold fondly when working with her at Coshocton Memorial. She was a kind caring physician who loved to teach and could always make us laugh. May your precious memories carry you through this sad time. God bless.
Marlene Hostetler
Coworker
September 1, 2020
Leslie and I became friends through Community Hospice. She was truly one of a kind. Her kindness, generosity, and humor will be missed. RIP my friend
Gretchen Reding
Friend
September 1, 2020
Dr Harold was on of the most Kind , caring, and Compassionate people I ever knew. God sent lady.
Hazel Bailey
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Leslie’’s death. Leslie was a gifted, compassionate, and brilliant physician, artist, and friend.
Bev Brown
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved