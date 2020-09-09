Leslie Stuart Harrold, M.D.



There will be a memorial celebration of her life at the Truman House of Community Hospice on Saturday, Sept. 12th at 11 a.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Leslie, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave S.W., Wilmot, Ohio 44689.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store