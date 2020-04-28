|
|
Lester E. Miller
83, of 8660 Township Road 323, Holmesville, went to be with the Lord after a short illness on April 26, 2020.
He leaves his beloved wife, Miriam (Bontrager) Miller of 61 years; sons, Marlyn Ray (Mary) of Burns, WY, Glenn Roy (Arlene) of Millersburg and Matthew Bryan of the home. He enjoyed being with his children, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was born on May 18, 1936 to Eli S and Mary (Erb) Miller who preceded him in death. He loved people and tried to encourage everyone. People remember him by his smile and his willingness to help others. Lester served two years in Cleveland State Hospital before being married on Aug. 2, 1958. He lived near Sugarcreek and worked 13 years at the Belden Brickyard. He then moved to Baltic to try out farming then to Martinsburg where he farmed for 13 years. He moved to Holmesville where he worked as a mechanic at Central Rental and worked at The Ohio Floor Co. for 18 ½ years until the age of over 83 and a half years. He was a faithful member of Peniel Christian Fellowship since 1984.
Lester's siblings were Anna (Ammon) Yoder both deceased, Amos deceased and (Leona) Miller, Aden (Amanda) Miller both decease, Christena deceased ( Ray) Miller, Mary (Norman) Troyer and Francine (Larry) Troyer.
There will be a viewing under the direction of ushers on Tuesday, April 28th from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Peniel Christian Fellowship, 9915 County Road 329, Holmesville. A private burial service will be Wednesday at the Church Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Peniel Christian Fellowship. Murray Funeral Home in Fredericksburg is handling arrangements.
Murray, 330-435-6670
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2020