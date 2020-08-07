1/1
LESTER LUTHER FRESHWATER
1922 - 2020
Lester Luther Freshwater

age 98, of New Philadelphia, passed away early Saturday, August 1, 2020, while in the care of Crossroads Hospice at Country Club Retirement Center at Dover. Born in New Philadelphia on February 23, 1922, Lester was a son of the late James Alexander and Della May Everhart Freshwater. Les was a 1940 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and was drafted into the United States Army during World War, II. He was a gunner at the Battle of the Bulge and once reflected how proud he was to return home as his ship pulled into the New York Harbor.

On April 29, 1944, Les married the love of his life the former Beverly Haswell. Together the couple raised three children and shared 70 years of marriage prior to Bev's passing on February 13, 2015. Professionally, Les worked as a Machine Operator for Babcock & Wilcox at Canton for 33 years prior to his retirement. He and Bev were longtime, active, members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia. Les was also a member of the Carl C. Stoller Post 1445 of the New Philadelphia VFW where he faithfully served as a member of the funeral Honor Guard for many years. Additionally, he was a member of the New Philadelphia American Legion Post 139.

His biggest passion in life was being with his family and following the activities of his grandchildren. Les is survived by his children: Karen (Tom) Parrish of Marion, Ohio, Barbara (Mark) Davis of Columbus and Lester L. (Karen) Freshwater, Jr. of Michigan; five grandchildren: Michael (Kerry) Parrish, Lesley (Kevin) Conway, Natalie (Joe) Anderson, Ben (Maria) Davis, Ian Freshwater; two step-grandchildren, Christopher (Marie) Stephens and Alexander (Maddy) Stephens; and 12 great-grandchildren. Completing the family are numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents and wife, Les was preceded in death by his siblings: William Freshwater, Raymond Freshwater, James Freshwater, Jr., Thad Freshwater, Ruth Shaffer, Susan Renner, Eleanor Renner, and Grace Dessecker.

The family will greet guests on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM in Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia where Pastor Stephen Patrick will lead a service celebrating Lester's life at 11 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the East Avenue Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who do not plan to stay for the service do not linger at the church after greeting the Freshwater family. Memorial contributions may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 202 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in of Les by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 7, 2020.
