Levi A. Hershberger82, of 1565 US 62, Wilmot, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg following a brief illness. He was born in Holmes County on October 2, 1938 to the late Abe L. and Mattie D. (Kurtz) Hershberger; and married Mary J. Miller on January 16, 1958. She died September 25, 2017. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.He is survived by children: Linda (Daniel) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Laura (Earney) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Karen (Wes) Keim of Wilmot, Merlin (Rosie) Hershberger of the home and Marilyn (David) Yoder of Wilmot; 18 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brothers: Eli (Amanda) Hershberger, David (Anna) Hershberger, Abe, Jr. (Effie) Hershberger; sisters, Mary (Jacob) Miller and Fannie and Sarah Hershberger, all of Dundee. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Dan (Katie) Hershberger.Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the family residence with Bishop Joe Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the family residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252