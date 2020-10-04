1/
LEVI A. HERSHBERGER
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEVI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levi A. Hershberger

82, of 1565 US 62, Wilmot, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg following a brief illness. He was born in Holmes County on October 2, 1938 to the late Abe L. and Mattie D. (Kurtz) Hershberger; and married Mary J. Miller on January 16, 1958. She died September 25, 2017. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He is survived by children: Linda (Daniel) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Laura (Earney) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Karen (Wes) Keim of Wilmot, Merlin (Rosie) Hershberger of the home and Marilyn (David) Yoder of Wilmot; 18 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brothers: Eli (Amanda) Hershberger, David (Anna) Hershberger, Abe, Jr. (Effie) Hershberger; sisters, Mary (Jacob) Miller and Fannie and Sarah Hershberger, all of Dundee. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Dan (Katie) Hershberger.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the family residence with Bishop Joe Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the family residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. Mount Eaton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved