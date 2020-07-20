Levi L. Miller, Jr.



62, of Fredericksburg, passed away late Saturday, July 18, 2020 at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster. He was born in Decatur, IN on June 4, 1958 to the late Levi and Rosie (Schwartz) Miller. On March 5, 1983 he married Sara Troyer who survives. Levi loved his family and was a devoted member of the Bethel Fellowship Church.



He will be missed by his wife Sara and their two sons, Jeremy (Andrea) Miller of Birmingham, AL and Jeff Miller of Dundee; four grandchildren, Joshua, Alyssa, Jadon, and Judah Miller; Ina (Jordan) Herrera of Beach City; three brothers, Elmer (Laura) of Berne, IN, Emanuel (Lydiann) of Monroe, IN, and Joe (Edna) of Linn Grove, IN; four sisters, Martha (late Andy) Hilty of Monroe, IN, Bertha (late Jerome) Hilty of Berne, IN, Elizabeth (Martin) Hilty of Monroe, IN, and Gertie (Mervin) Hilty of Berne, IN; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, an infant sister Mary, and two brothers-in-law, Andy Hilty and Jerome Hilty.



Funeral Services will be held at the Bethel Fellowship Church 4183 OH 39, Millersburg, OH 44654 on Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call at the church on Monday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their support during this time.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH



330-893-2273



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store