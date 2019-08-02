|
Lew F. Higgenbotham
age 60, of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, died early Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover from the effects of a two-year illness. He was born November 29, 1958, in Wheeling, West Virginia and was the son of Lewis Thomas "Red" and Geneva Hrabak Higgenbotham of Sherrodsville, OH. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Meghan Higgenbotham. Lew was a CDL Test Site Manager at U.S. America in Gnadenhutten where he had worked for 21 years. His life centered around the responsibilities of his work and the needs of his family. He had a deep interest in muscle cars, having rebuilt several on his own. He was a gun enthusiast who was a member of the NRA. His focus was on target shooting and gun safety. A music devotee, he was a fan of 1970's era rock and roll. Lew enjoyed performing the yard work around his home and was adept with his skills as a handyman. His special enjoyment came from traveling to watch his grandsons play Little League baseball. He was a loving husband, father, son, "Papaw", and brother who will be missed by his family and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann (Penick) Higgenbotham, whom he married January 13, 1979; two sons, Jarod Higgenbotham of Sherrodsville and Justin (Jacie) Higgenbotham of Dover, OH, his three grandsons: Dylan Higgenbotham of Sherrodsville, and Jaden and Jantzen Higgenbotham of Dover, and his brother Robert (Michele) Higgenbotham of Sherrodsville.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Mark Trotter officiating. Calling hours will be held Monday from 5:00 p.m. until services begin at 7:00 p.m., in the funeral home. Private interment will take place in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 6th. Contributions in Lew's memory may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 2, 2019