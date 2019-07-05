Home

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
United Presbyterian Church
Carrollton, OH
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Carrollton United Presbyterian Church
LEWIS BENTLY GRIGSBY


1926 - 2019
LEWIS BENTLY GRIGSBY Obituary
Lewis Bently Grigsby

age 92 of Carrollton passed away at his residence Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was born December 8, 1926 in Colliers, W.V. to John B. and Mary Elizabeth (Hayes) Grigsby. He retired from TRW in Minerva, Oh. as a furnace operator. He has also worked for the Village of Carrollton as a water meter reader for 15 years. He worked part time at the Sohio Gas Station. He was a member of the Carrollton United Presbyterian Church on 2rd Street Carrollton. He loved to go camping, doing lawn care and odd jobs. He plowed and disc garden's for resident's of Carrollton. He was a life member of the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his wife Wilma Jean (Hull) Grigsby whom he married November 16, 1946 celebrating 72 and a half years. He is also survived by a son Kenneth (Carolyn) Grigsby of Dellroy, Oh. and a daughter Diane (Edward) Warner of Ocala, Fl. A sister Ruth Hoffman of Kutztown, Pa. Five grandchildren: Mindy Daniels of Clyde, Oh. Chad Warner of Sacramento Ca. Angela (Ken) Lute of South Port N.C. Jennifer Grigsby of Magnolia, Oh. and Melissa (Jordon) Gantz of N. Lawrence, Oh. Ten great -grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were three sister's: Josephine Long, Sarah Cassidy and Lena Jervis along with four stepsisters and a stepbrother.

Friends and family may visit with the family from 1 to 2 P.M. Sunday July 07, 2019 at the United Presbyterian Church of Carrollton, Ohio. Rev. Lewis Johnston will have the service at 2:00 P.M. Masonic services will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Carrollton United Presbyterian Church on 265 2nd St. S.W. Carrollton or to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E. Uniontown, Oh. 44685.

Allmon Dugger & Cotton

330-627-2121
Published in The Times Reporter on July 5, 2019
