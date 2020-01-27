|
|
Lillian O. Dutton
"Together Again"
of Dover, died January 25, 2020, at Altercare of Nobles Pond on her 100th birthday. She was born January 25, 1920 at Tall Timber Road in New Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Margaret (Ricklic) Myers. Lillian attended Midvale High School and graduated in 1938. She then attended Beckwith Business College and took several courses including accounting at Kent State University. She worked at Timken Bearing Company in Canton during World War II; Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, and the Midvale Mine for 21 years. Ultimately, she retired from Whitacre Greer Brick Plant in 1983. She married Maurice L. Dutton on September 8, 1979. Lillian enjoyed talking daily to her family and friends, traveling, working outdoors mowing her yard and tending to her flowers, baking, crocheting, reading and working crossword puzzles. Lillian was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia where she participated with the Altar Society, L.C.B.A. and Sacred Heart Seniors and the Tuscarawas County Seniors. She also enjoyed monthly luncheons and playing cards with the hospice group.
Lillian is survived by her sister-in-law, Pauline Myers of New Philadelphia; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Maurice "Pete" Dutton on July 18, 2000; brothers, Carl Myers in 1994, Raymond Myers in 2005; sister, Margaret Ann Kornish in 2007.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Tuesday from 1:30 to 2:30, with a service beginning at 2:30. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 27, 2020